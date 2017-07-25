Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the checkouts collapsed due to all the pressure in the line," said housewife Patricia Vargas, 41, as she exited a supermarket. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close