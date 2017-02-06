Stranded migrants protest living conditions
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with policemore
Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting remore
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon more
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the more
Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and mmore
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon more
Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon aimore
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugeemore
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon more
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the rmore
