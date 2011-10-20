エディション:
Strange and unusual

Actors dressed as businessmen wearing stockings, on their way to take part in a promotion for a new restaurant, pass protesters' tents outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Actors dressed as businessmen wearing stockings, on their way to take part in a promotion for a new restaurant, pass protesters' tents outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel".

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A buffalo is decorated for a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the trade centre of Thailand's east. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A buffalo is decorated for a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the trade centre of Thailand's east. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Father Gil Florini blesses two donkeys inside Saint Pierre D'Arene church during a mass to honor Saint Francis of Assisi in Nice, southeastern France, October 9, 2011. Saint Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Father Gil Florini blesses two donkeys inside Saint Pierre D'Arene church during a mass to honor Saint Francis of Assisi in Nice, southeastern France, October 9, 2011. Saint Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Artist Gennaro Di Virgilio paints a model figure of Apple founder Steve Jobs in his shop in Naples October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Artist Gennaro Di Virgilio paints a model figure of Apple founder Steve Jobs in his shop in Naples October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A clown laughs with his colleagues after the annual International Clown Convention photograph in Mexico City October 19, 2011. More than 300 clowns gathered to pose for a group photo and proceeded to participate in a 15-minute laughing protest for world peace, local media reported. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown laughs with his colleagues after the annual International Clown Convention photograph in Mexico City October 19, 2011. More than 300 clowns gathered to pose for a group photo and proceeded to participate in a 15-minute laughing protest for world peace, local media reported. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Faculty of medicine first year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids and flour as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honour of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada, southern Spain October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Faculty of medicine first year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids and flour as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honour of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada, southern Spain October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

A sign posted on Interstate 70 warns drivers of animals loose in the area around Zanesville, Ohio October 19, 2011. Dozens of large exotic animals including tigers, lions and bears were hunted down and shot after their owner opened their cages at his Ohio farm and then committed suicide, officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

A sign posted on Interstate 70 warns drivers of animals loose in the area around Zanesville, Ohio October 19, 2011. Dozens of large exotic animals including tigers, lions and bears were hunted down and shot after their owner opened their cages at his Ohio farm and then committed suicide, officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

People watch the Breitling Jet Team perform aerobatics over the Mediterranean Sea from a beach in Tel Aviv October 19, 2011. The team, flying seven L-39 Albatros jets, are the largest civilian aerobatic display team in Europe and are based in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People watch the Breitling Jet Team perform aerobatics over the Mediterranean Sea from a beach in Tel Aviv October 19, 2011. The team, flying seven L-39 Albatros jets, are the largest civilian aerobatic display team in Europe and are based in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People watch as the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) is illuminated by a giant light projection, in Bern October 14, 2011. The light and sound show will run every evening until November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

People watch as the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) is illuminated by a giant light projection, in Bern October 14, 2011. The light and sound show will run every evening until November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Benjamin Fodor, aka Seattle superhero "Phoenix Jones", speaks to the media after making a court appearance in Seattle, Washington October 13, 2011. Prosecutors have so far declined to charge Fodor, a onetime mixed-martial arts competitor who was arrested on Sunday after he pepper-sprayed a group of nightclub patrons he believed were involved in a street brawl downtown. REUTERS/Nicole Neroulias

Benjamin Fodor, aka Seattle superhero "Phoenix Jones", speaks to the media after making a court appearance in Seattle, Washington October 13, 2011. Prosecutors have so far declined to charge Fodor, a onetime mixed-martial arts competitor who was arrested on Sunday after he pepper-sprayed a group of nightclub patrons he believed were involved in a street brawl downtown. REUTERS/Nicole Neroulias

People sit on illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, are illuminated during the festival. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People sit on illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, are illuminated during the festival. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A Buddhist monk uses a broom stick to paddle through a flooded area in Pathum Thani province October 17, 2011. Flooding has killed at least 307 people since late July, damaged large areas of farmland and closed half a dozen huge industrial estates this month at a potential cost of 1.7 percent of gross domestic product. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Buddhist monk uses a broom stick to paddle through a flooded area in Pathum Thani province October 17, 2011. Flooding has killed at least 307 people since late July, damaged large areas of farmland and closed half a dozen huge industrial estates this month at a potential cost of 1.7 percent of gross domestic product. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A demonstrator in a sleeping bag hops from the camp set up outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 17, 2011. Around 250 protesters have set up camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in the heart of London, promising to occupy the site indefinitely to show their anger at bankers and politicians over the global economic crisis. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A demonstrator in a sleeping bag hops from the camp set up outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 17, 2011. Around 250 protesters have set up camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in the heart of London, promising to occupy the site indefinitely to show their anger at bankers and politicians over the global economic crisis. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

An illuminated face sculpture is pictured during a rehearsal for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin October 11, 2011. Several landmarks in the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, will be illuminated during the festival that runs from October 12th till 23rd. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

An illuminated face sculpture is pictured during a rehearsal for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin October 11, 2011. Several landmarks in the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, will be illuminated during the festival that runs from October 12th till 23rd. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

