Stray bullets in Rio's turf war
A woman reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between more
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash durinmore
A woman protests holding a towel stained with the blood of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after bemore
A girl reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between dmore
Policemen take up position after a resident was killed during a violent clash during an operation against drugmore
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drumore
Empty cartridges collected by residents are placed in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter more
Julia (L) reacts during the funeral of her grandmother Marlene Conceicao, 76 and her mother Ana Cristina da Comore
A policeman takes up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation againsmore
Relatives react over the body of Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and next to Marlene Conceicao, 76, who were shmore
Residents react as policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complexmore
A neighbor reacts as she stands with her children in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter wmore
Relatives and friends react during the funeral of Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout bmore
Residents react during a police operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazimore
Policemen take up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against dmore
Luis Carlos da Conceicao reacts over the body of his mother Marlene Conceicao, 76, and next to the body of hismore
A girl reacts as policemen take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an omore
A taxi driver shows his mobile as it displays the app "OTT - Onde Tem Tiroteio" (Where Shootings are Happeningmore
