写真 | 2017年 04月 27日 20:25 JST

Streets of Venezuela

Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. The smoke in the background is tear gas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. The smoke in the background is tear gas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
An opposition supporter is helped after being injured by a tear-gas canister in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter is helped after being injured by a tear-gas canister in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
An opposition supporter reacts to tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter reacts to tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Riot police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
School children protect themselves from tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

School children protect themselves from tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
An opposition supporter throws back a tear-gas canister during clashes with security forces in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter throws back a tear-gas canister during clashes with security forces in a rally againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
An opposition supporter is detained by riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter is detained by riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
An opposition supporter is helped during a clash with security forces in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter is helped during a clash with security forces in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Opposition supporters show empty cartridges during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters show empty cartridges during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Police water cannon extinguishes fire on an armoured vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police water cannon extinguishes fire on an armoured vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
People help a woman overcome by tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

People help a woman overcome by tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Opposition supporters enter a construction site to pick up rocks during a clash with security forces in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters enter a construction site to pick up rocks during a clash with security forces in a rallmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Demonstrators build a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators build a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade at the riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade at the riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Riot police officers on motorcycles shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police officers on motorcycles shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters while rallyingmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A fireman tries to extinguish a fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A fireman tries to extinguish a fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Demonstrators build barricades during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators build barricades during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Riot police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Demonstrators build barricades during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators build barricades during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Demonstrators hold a cross as they take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators hold a cross as they take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
Riot police clash with opposition supporters while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police clash with opposition supporters while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 Monday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 Monday
A demonstrator stands near fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator stands near fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Demonstrators take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against Venezuela's Presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
