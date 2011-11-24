Style file
Cast member Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Emma Watson arrives for the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Blake Lively arrives to attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Model Miranda Kerr attends the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Missi Pyle arrives at a special screening of the film "The Artist" in Beverly Hills, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kirsten Dunst attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cast member Casey LaBow poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosanna Arquette attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Brazilian singer Paula Fernandes poses backstage at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011 . REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest late November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Actress Chloe Moretz arrives to attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Emma Stone arrives at the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Princess Charlene, wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, attends a ceremony in Monaco palace during the Monaco's National Day in Monte Carlo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nicole Richie attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Nicole Scherzinger attends the GQ "Men of the Year" party in Los Angeles November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Gwen Stefani attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mexican actress Blanca Soto poses backstage at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
