" /> " />
エディション:
日本

Style file

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

British actress Emilia Fox arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

British actress Emilia Fox arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Kyly Boldy, the girlfriend of Australian captain Michael Clarke, applauds at the end of the day's play during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Kyly Boldy, the girlfriend of Australian captain Michael Clarke, applauds at the end of the day's play during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Cast member Rooney Mara poses during the media presentation of the movie "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Verblendung) in Berlin January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Cast member Rooney Mara poses during the media presentation of the movie "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Verblendung) in Berlin January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
3 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Cast member Rooney Mara arrives for the media presentation of the movie "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Cast member Rooney Mara arrives for the media presentation of the movie "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
4 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere for the television series "House of Lies" in Los Angeles, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere for the television series "House of Lies" in Los Angeles, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu (R) and Sonam Kapoor pose during a news conference to promote their upcoming movie "Players" in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu (R) and Sonam Kapoor pose during a news conference to promote their upcoming movie "Players" in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (2nd R) and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson (R) sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford (2nd R) and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (2nd R) and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson (R) sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford (2nd R) and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (R) sits courtside with Shantel Jackson (L) during an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (R) sits courtside with Shantel Jackson (L) during an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Serbia's folk music star Svetlana Raznatovic, commonly known as Ceca, arrives at the court building in Belgrade December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Serbia's folk music star Svetlana Raznatovic, commonly known as Ceca, arrives at the court building in Belgrade December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Close
9 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Singer Lady Gaga gestures after activating the New Year Eve ball during celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Singer Lady Gaga gestures after activating the New Year Eve ball during celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Sunny, a member of K-pop idol group Girls' Generation, voice actor for the animated movie Koala Kid, poses during an event to promote the film in Seoul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Sunny, a member of K-pop idol group Girls' Generation, voice actor for the animated movie Koala Kid, poses during an event to promote the film in Seoul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
11 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Royal estate at Sandringham, Norfolk in east England, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Royal estate at Sandringham, Norfolk in east England, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Singer Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and their son Egypt during the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics NBA basketball game in New York December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Singer Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and their son Egypt during the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics NBA basketball game in New York December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 15
2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 1月 6日 Friday

Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
15 / 15

Style file

Style file シェア
最初に戻る
次のスライドショー

DJ Granny

DJ Granny
他の写真を見る

その他のスライドショー »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2017年 2月 25日 Saturday

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

2017年 2月 25日 Saturday

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

2017年 2月 25日 Saturday

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

2017年 2月 25日 Saturday

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

2017年 2月 25日 Saturday

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

2017年 2月 25日 Saturday

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

2017年 2月 24日 Friday

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

2017年 2月 24日 Friday

他の写真を見る »