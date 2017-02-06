エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 6日 22:02 JST

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrate their win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrate their win. Bob Donnan-Umore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrate their win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 39
New England Patriots' James White runs to score a touchdown during overtime to win. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots' James White runs to score a touchdown during overtime to win. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots' James White runs to score a touchdown during overtime to win. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 39
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mark J. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 39
New England Patriots flag that reads "one more" is waved after the win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots flag that reads "one more" is waved after the win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots flag that reads "one more" is waved after the win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 39
An overall view as the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports

An overall view as the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
An overall view as the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 39
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalenmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 39
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Newmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 39
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick greet each other after the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick greet each other after the gmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick greet each other after the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowlmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 39
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after beating the Atlamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 39
Gisele Bundchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Sumore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Gisele Bundchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his daughter Vivian Brady hug after the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his daughter Vivian Brady hug after the game against the Amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his daughter Vivian Brady hug after the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 39
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons.more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 39
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Newmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 39
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against New England Patriots stronmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 39
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 39
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates with guard Andy Levitre (67) after scoring a touchdown. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates with guard Andy Levitre (67) after scoring a touchdownmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates with guard Andy Levitre (67) after scoring a touchdown. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 39
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) in the first quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by New England Patriots free safety Devmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) in the first quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 39
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Seale TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Seale TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Close
24 / 39
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
25 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for the snap against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for the snap against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Spormore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for the snap against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 39
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 39
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the New Emore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 39
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) looks on during the second quarter. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) as Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) looks on during the second quarter. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 39
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady lies on the ground after throwing a pass that was intercepted by Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (not pictured) that led to an 82-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Richard Carson

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady lies on the ground after throwing a pass that was intercepted by Amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady lies on the ground after throwing a pass that was intercepted by Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (not pictured) that led to an 82-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
30 / 39
Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quartermore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
31 / 39
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
32 / 39
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball durmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
33 / 39
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilasmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
34 / 39
New England Patriots players take the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots players take the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots players take the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
35 / 39
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI betwemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
36 / 39
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
37 / 39
Country Singer Luke Bryan waves before performing the U.S. National Anthem prior to the the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Country Singer Luke Bryan waves before performing the U.S. National Anthem prior to the the start of Super Bowmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Country Singer Luke Bryan waves before performing the U.S. National Anthem prior to the the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
38 / 39
Original cast members of "Hamilton: An American Musical," Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo (L-R) sing "America The Beautiful" before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Original cast members of "Hamilton: An American Musical," Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Original cast members of "Hamilton: An American Musical," Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo (L-R) sing "America The Beautiful" before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
39 / 39
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

次のスライドショー

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

A few miles from the U.S. border in Nogales, Arizona, the San Juan Bosco shelter is a way station for migrants hoping to cross into America, and for migrants...

2017年 02月 4日
Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Mourning the six men killed in the shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada.

2017年 02月 4日
Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Israeli police move into an outpost in the occupied West Bank to remove settlers who Israel's Supreme Court ruled have been living illegally on privately owned...

2017年 02月 4日
Migrant rescue on the high seas

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescues sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea.

2017年 02月 4日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング