Super spellers
Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, stands next to his mother Roopa (R) as he and Ansun Sujoe (L) of Formore
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, shake hands umore
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, hold the tropmore
Co-winner Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spellmore
Co-winner Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee more
Contestants from earlier rounds take a selfie onstage during a commercial break during the 87th annual Scrippsmore
Jacob Williamson of Cape Coral, Florida, reacts to spelling a word correctly during the final of the 87th Annumore
Finalists are filmed onstage during the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Marylandmore
Lydia Loverin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scmore
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scrippmore
Kasey Torres of San Angelo, Texas exhales after successfully spelling his word during round two of the prelimimore
Summer Skye Hayes of Marianna, Florida spells her word in round two at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bemore
Amber Robinson of Homestead, Florida struggles with her word during round three of the preliminaries at the Scmore
Jennifer Tenant of Hollywood, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries more
Seongjun Lee of Incheon Metropolitan City, South Korea, misspells his word during round two of the preliminarimore
Navya Murugesan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana spells during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard Nmore
Zander Reed of Ames, Iowa adjusts the microphone before spelling his word during round two of the preliminariemore
Audrey Melton of Rock Falls, Illinois struggles with her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scrmore
Matthew Prus of Cohutta, Georgia concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scrippsmore
Christine Alex of Chicago spells during the round two preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bemore
Sean Hickey of Grass Lake, Massachusetts reacts as he misspells his word during round two of the preliminariesmore
Brayden Kelley of Timberville, Virginia spells his word in a camouflage blazer and tie during round two of themore
Ed Horan of Hoboken, New Jersey, struggles with his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-more
Isabelle Marie Simmons of Crofton, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminamore
Antonio Lansang of Brookings, South Dakota concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at tmore
Nathan Manaker of Orono, Maine spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard Natmore
Lloyd Bonds of Olanta, South Carolina walks off stage after misspelling his word during round two of the prelimore
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Homore
Spelling contestants sit on stage behind the winning trophy before round two of the preliminary rounds at the more
Parents photograph their children on stage before round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard Nationamore
Jae Canetti of Fairfax, Virginia is eliminated after misspelling his word during the semifinals of the 87th anmore
Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps Natimore
Kate Miller of Abilene, Texas air types her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spemore
Hannah Jackson of Midland, Michigan struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps Nmore
Contestant Prachi Kondapuram of the Bahamas (C) yawns while awaiting her turn during round three of the prelimmore
