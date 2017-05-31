エディション:
Surface of the sun

A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO

Reuters / 2012年 9月 6日 Thursday
A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO
Active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern's face. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 Saturday
Active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern's face. REUTERS/NASA
A massive solar eruption, more than 30 times the length of Earth's diameter, blasts away from the Sun. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
A massive solar eruption, more than 30 times the length of Earth's diameter, blasts away from the Sun. REUTERS/NASA
A solar flare bursts off the left limb of the sun. This is classified as an X2.2 flare, shown in a blend of two wavelengths of light: 171 and 131 angstroms, colorized in gold and red, respectively. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Goddard/Wiessinger

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 Wednesday
A solar flare bursts off the left limb of the sun. This is classified as an X2.2 flare, shown in a blend of two wavelengths of light: 171 and 131 angstroms, colorized in gold and red, respectively. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Goddard/Wiessinger
The sun emitting a significant solar flare, classified as an X1.8-class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
The sun emitting a significant solar flare, classified as an X1.8-class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times. REUTERS/NASA
The Sun erupts with two prominent eruptions, one after the other over a four-hour period. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Steele Hill

Reuters / 2012年 11月 21日 Wednesday
The Sun erupts with two prominent eruptions, one after the other over a four-hour period. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Steele Hill
Giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the Sun. The gas fountains emanating from the surface form arches (some more than 300,000 miles high) and are heated and rise while flowing along the solar magnetic field. The gas then cools and crashes back to the surface at more than 60 miles per second. This image is a false color picture of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2009年 5月 20日 Wednesday
Giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the Sun. The gas fountains emanating from the surface form arches (some more than 300,000 miles high) and are heated and rise while flowing along the solar magnetic field. The gas then cools and crashes back to the surface at more than 60 miles per second. This image is a false color picture of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops. REUTERS/NASA
A large eruption from the sun. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2010年 4月 22日 Thursday
A large eruption from the sun. REUTERS/NASA
Magnetic filament of solar material erupting as a 200,000-mile-long filament rips through the sun's atmosphere, the corona, leaving behind what looks like a canyon of fire. The glowing canyon traces the channel where magnetic fields held the filament aloft before the explosion. In reality, the sun is not made of fire, but of something called plasma: particles so hot that their electrons have boiled off, creating a charged gas that is interwoven with magnetic fields. REUTERS/NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Reuters / 2013年 10月 26日 Saturday
Magnetic filament of solar material erupting as a 200,000-mile-long filament rips through the sun's atmosphere, the corona, leaving behind what looks like a canyon of fire. The glowing canyon traces the channel where magnetic fields held the filament aloft before the explosion. In reality, the sun is not made of fire, but of something called plasma: particles so hot that their electrons have boiled off, creating a charged gas that is interwoven with magnetic fields. REUTERS/NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory
A Coronal Mass Ejection unleashing an M-2 (medium-sized) solar flare, an S1-class (minor) radiation storm and a spectacular coronal mass ejection (CME) from sunspot complex 1226-1227. REUTERS/NASA/SDO

Reuters / 2011年 6月 9日 Thursday
A Coronal Mass Ejection unleashing an M-2 (medium-sized) solar flare, an S1-class (minor) radiation storm and a spectacular coronal mass ejection (CME) from sunspot complex 1226-1227. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
An active region on the sun emitting a mid-level solar flare. REUTERS/NASA/SDO

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 Friday
An active region on the sun emitting a mid-level solar flare. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare. This image combines two sets of observations of the sun - light in the 171 Angstrom wavelength, which shows off giant loops of solar material overlying the middle of the sun over the region where the flare originated and a magnetogram, which highlights magnetic fields on the sun. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2012年 7月 14日 Saturday
The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare. This image combines two sets of observations of the sun - light in the 171 Angstrom wavelength, which shows off giant loops of solar material overlying the middle of the sun over the region where the flare originated and a magnetogram, which highlights magnetic fields on the sun. REUTERS/NASA
The sun as seen from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
The sun as seen from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
The sun emitting a mid-level solar flare, an M7.9-class. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2015年 6月 26日 Friday
The sun emitting a mid-level solar flare, an M7.9-class. REUTERS/NASA
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. REUTERS/NASA/SDO

Reuters / 2014年 1月 31日 Friday
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
