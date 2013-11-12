Tacloban in ruins
Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Tacloban city, more
Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Tacloban city, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Tymore
Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Tymore
Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman cries after finding the body of her missing relative amidst bodies of other typhoon victims in Taclmore
A woman cries after finding the body of her missing relative amidst bodies of other typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl transfers drinking water she collected from a faucet after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, more
A girl transfers drinking water she collected from a faucet after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in cenmore
An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The Maceda family talks about their loss in their makeshift home at Tacloban City Convention Center, which more
The Maceda family talks about their loss in their makeshift home at Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a homeless shelter after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Debris hang on a basketball post near thousands of houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Taclomore
Debris hang on a basketball post near thousands of houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck more
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Taclobmore
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cargo ships being washed ashore are seen after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, centramore
Cargo ships being washed ashore are seen after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city imore
People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents take sacks of medical items from the pharmacy after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, centrmore
Residents take sacks of medical items from the pharmacy after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Devastated houses float on sea water after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines Novemore
Devastated houses float on sea water after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haimore
Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan batmore
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Taclobanmore
An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors walk under a fallen electric post after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philmore
Survivors walk under a fallen electric post after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors reach out to receive medicine from a passing vehicle along the devastated downtown after super Tymore
Survivors reach out to receive medicine from a passing vehicle along the devastated downtown after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippinemore
Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's housemore
A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Thousands of homes are destroyed after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines Novmore
Thousands of homes are destroyed after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors who lost their homes use a Jeepney public bus as shelter after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tamore
Survivors who lost their homes use a Jeepney public bus as shelter after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A fishing boat which slammed into damaged houses lie atop debris after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Taclobmore
A fishing boat which slammed into damaged houses lie atop debris after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors walk near their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippimore
Survivors walk near their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Typhoon victims ask for water and food from soldiers (not pictured) outside the gate of a government compoumore
Typhoon victims ask for water and food from soldiers (not pictured) outside the gate of a government compound in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The damaged area of an airport is seen after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippinmore
The damaged area of an airport is seen after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, centramore
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
The body of a typhoon victim lies on a door after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippimore
The body of a typhoon victim lies on a door after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents hang a sign asking for a help in front of a catholic church after strong winds brought by super Tmore
Residents hang a sign asking for a help in front of a catholic church after strong winds brought by super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Thousands of homes lie destroyed near the fishport after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, centrmore
Thousands of homes lie destroyed near the fishport after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors walk past bodies swept by flood waters after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in centrmore
Survivors walk past bodies swept by flood waters after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents seek refuge inside a Catholic church which has been converted into an evacuation center after supmore
Residents seek refuge inside a Catholic church which has been converted into an evacuation center after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents carry the body of a loved one after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippimore
Residents carry the body of a loved one after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents walk on a road littered with debris after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central more
Residents walk on a road littered with debris after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A survivor holds a statue of Jesus Christ, her only saved belonging, after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered more
A survivor holds a statue of Jesus Christ, her only saved belonging, after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
次のスライドショー
Afghanistan's last Jew
Zabulon Simintov is the last known Jew remaining in Afghanistan.
Remembering the veterans
Remembrance ceremonies around the world.
Amazon - From Paradise to Inferno
Initial data from Brazil’s space agency suggests that deforestation of the vast Amazon - the largest rainforest in the world - spiked by over a third during the...
The death of Renisha McBride
Renisha McBride was killed by a homeowner's shotgun as she was seeking help after being involved in an automobile accident, according to activists and family...
その他のスライドショー
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Quest for the Stanley Cup
Highlights from the 2017 NHL playoffs.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.