写真 | 2017年 05月 25日 22:40 JST

Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
次のスライドショー

