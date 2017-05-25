Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have more
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitumore
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to lemore
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have more
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couplemore
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage more
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the rightmore
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decidemore
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex coumore
