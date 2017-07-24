エディション:
2017年 07月 24日

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan man removes fragments of glass from a building after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan boy collects debris after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An injured man receives treatment after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
An Afghan woman mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Afghan shopkeepers collect remains in front of a shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
