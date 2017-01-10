Taliban suicide attack in Kabul
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Momore
A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday killed more than 20 people and wounded at leasmore
Saleem Rasouli, a senior public health official, said 23 people had been killed and more than 20 wounded in thmore
Another official put the death toll at 21 but said more than 45 had been wounded in the worst attack Kabul hasmore
A bicycle lies on the ground as policemen keep watch at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhmore
Afghan firefighters are pictured at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan municipal worker removes debris from the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The Islamist militant Afghan Taliban movement, which immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, said imore
Thousands of civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the 15 years since the Taliban government was broughmore
Men transport an injured person to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. Rmore
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
