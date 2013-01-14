エディション:
Teachers-only gun training

<p>Firearms instructor Mike Magowan (R) uses a rubber training pistol to demonstrate the proper way to grip a pistol to a group of local public school teachers from nearby schools, during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>Targets depicting an armed adult taking a child hostage are set out on the firing line as public school teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice proper firearms handling during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>Firearms instructor Mike Magowan gets a hug from a teacher at a nearby high school, following a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>Firearms instructor Mike Magowan uses a rubber training pistol to demonstrate how to disarm a person holding a gun to one's head as he speaks to a group of public school teachers from nearby schools, during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>A firearms instructor congratulates a teacher at a nearby high school, for his performance in shooting a target depicting an armed adult taking a child hostage as public school teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>Firearms instructor Mike Magowan uses a rubber training pistol to demonstrate a shooting stance to a group of public school teachers from nearby schools, during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>Firearms instructor Mike Magowan congratulates a teacher at a nearby high school, for her performance in shooting a target depicting an armed adult taking a child hostage as public school teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

<p>A target depicting an armed adult taking a child hostage is returned to the firing line as public school teachers take part in a free teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida, January 11, 2013 REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

