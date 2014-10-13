Tempers flare in Hong Kong
Police remove barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Konmore
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy more
A crane removes barricades from the main protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Komore
Occupy Central protesters carry a safety barrier filled with water to block a road, after anti-Occupy Central more
Police stand in a cordon facing pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building in Hong Konmore
A office worker (2nd L) rushes to join pro-democracy protesters as they attempt to reinforce their barricades,more
A protester stands on a barricade as anti-Occupy Central protesters try to break into the main protest site inmore
Anti-Occupy Central protesters drag a metal fence over a pro-democracy protester at the main protest site in Amore
A pro-democracy protester wears a plastic bottle as protection from tear gas, as he sits facing a police cordomore
Pro-democracy protesters reinforce a barricade outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 13, 20more
Pro-democracy protesters sit on a road under a yellow umbrella at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kmore
A woman reacts after seeing the confrontation between pro-democracy protesters and anti-Occupy Central protestmore
Anti-Occupy Central protesters drag away a tent at the main protest site in Admiralty near the government headmore
Pro-democracy protesters stand on a road at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. more
A woman meditates at a protest site after clashes between anti-occupy Central demonstrators and pro-democracy more
