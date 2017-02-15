エディション:
2017年 02月 16日

Tensions flare in Paris

French riot police face off with people holding a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
French riot police face off with people holding a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Trash burns on the street as people hold a banner that reads, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
Trash burns on the street as people hold a banner that reads, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French riot police secure the Barbes brasserie during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
French riot police secure the Barbes brasserie during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Clouds of tear gas surround people during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
Clouds of tear gas surround people during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Trash burns on the street as people hold banners with messages that read, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" (L) and "Cops Rapists Murderers" (R) to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
Trash burns on the street as people hold banners with messages that read, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" (L) and "Cops Rapists Murderers" (R) to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tear gas and smoke from burning trash surround a man during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
Tear gas and smoke from burning trash surround a man during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man reacts at a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
A man reacts at a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People hold a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 2月 16日
People hold a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
