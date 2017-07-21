Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bankmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammarmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians carry a person during clashes with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/more
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammarmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Amore
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammarmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Rmore
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammarmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians pray on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police check a Palestinian man at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old city on Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Amir more
次のスライドショー
Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey
A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.
Strike paralyzes Venezuela
A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end...
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey
A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.
Strike paralyzes Venezuela
A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.