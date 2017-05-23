The art of flowers
A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. REUTERS/Dmore
Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden. REUTERS/Julmore
Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flowermore
A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Showmore
An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
次のスライドショー
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes...
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the commemoration of Israel's formation.
Macron takes power in France
Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.