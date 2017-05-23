エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 24日 05:05 JST

The art of flowers

A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
1 / 17
Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden. REUTERS/Julian Simmonds/Pool

Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
REUTERS/Julian Simmonds/Pool
2 / 17
Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
3 / 17
Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
4 / 17
Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
5 / 17
A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
6 / 17
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
7 / 17
An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
8 / 17
A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
9 / 17
Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
10 / 17
A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
11 / 17
Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
12 / 17
Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
13 / 17
A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
14 / 17
A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
15 / 17
A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
16 / 17
Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Neil Hall
17 / 17
