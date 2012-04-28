エディション:
写真 | 2012年 04月 28日 09:50 JST

The Aurora Borealis

<p>The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The aurora australis during a geomagnetic storm most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, seen from The International Space Station, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science &amp; Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center</p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The aurora borealis seen from Mile 7 on Beam Road above snow-covered tundras near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The aurora borealis is seen over campers in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>An image captured from the International Space Station taken shows a rare aurora appearing in red, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>Aurora borealis fill the sky over Finnmark, in northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The Aurora Borealis over the midwest of the United States as seen from the International Space Station, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The aurora borealis is seen above snow-covered tundra near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>A general view of the aurora borealis, near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>The Northern Lights appear in the sky over the woods in Canada's Northwest Territories, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Cameron French </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

<p>A view of a shooting star and northern lights near Skekarsbo at the Farnebofjardens national park, north of Stockholm, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/P-M Heden/Scanpix Sweden </p>

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

