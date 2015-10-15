エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 10月 16日 01:05 JST

The Best of Boris

London's Mayor Boris Johnson (front R) collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

London's Mayor Boris Johnson (front R) collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
London's Mayor Boris Johnson (front R) collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 20
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a gromore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 20
London's Mayor Boris Johnson falls down after colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

London's Mayor Boris Johnson falls down after colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Streemore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
London's Mayor Boris Johnson falls down after colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 20
London mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

London mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 Monday
London mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 20
Mayor of London Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge when he and Prince Harry (not pictured) viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening at Stratford in east London April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Mayor of London Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge when he and Prince Harry (not picturmore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 4日 Friday
Mayor of London Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge when he and Prince Harry (not pictured) viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening at Stratford in east London April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, more

Reuters / 2013年 6月 17日 Monday
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
6 / 20
Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village in London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/Pool

Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village more

Reuters / 2012年 7月 12日 Thursday
Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village in London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/Pool
Close
7 / 20
British actress Barbara Windsor (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British actress Barbara Windsor (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 more

Reuters / 2012年 8月 31日 Friday
British actress Barbara Windsor (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 22日 Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson jumps for the ball during a rugby coaching session at Haverstock School in London, Britain September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

London Mayor Boris Johnson jumps for the ball during a rugby coaching session at Haverstock School in London, more

Reuters / 2015年 9月 18日 Friday
London Mayor Boris Johnson jumps for the ball during a rugby coaching session at Haverstock School in London, Britain September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rallmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 Tuesday
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson holds a brick as he speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

London Mayor Boris Johnson holds a brick as he speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 Wednesday
London Mayor Boris Johnson holds a brick as he speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
London's Mayor Boris Johnson receives a kiss from a supporter whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Finchley, north London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

London's Mayor Boris Johnson receives a kiss from a supporter whilst campaigning for the local Conservative camore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 22日 Wednesday
London's Mayor Boris Johnson receives a kiss from a supporter whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Finchley, north London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson sits in the operator's cab of a crane on the quay at the DP World London Gateway container port in Essex, southern England July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London Mayor Boris Johnson sits in the operator's cab of a crane on the quay at the DP World London Gateway comore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 30日 Tuesday
London Mayor Boris Johnson sits in the operator's cab of a crane on the quay at the DP World London Gateway container port in Essex, southern England July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson reacts as he speaks with waiter David Hughes when he leaves Lloyd's of London after giving an address to employees in the financial district of the City of London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London Mayor Boris Johnson reacts as he speaks with waiter David Hughes when he leaves Lloyd's of London aftermore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 24日 Monday
London Mayor Boris Johnson reacts as he speaks with waiter David Hughes when he leaves Lloyd's of London after giving an address to employees in the financial district of the City of London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
15 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) plays a shot during a wheelchair tennis match with partner Adam Field, against Prime Minister David Cameron and John Parfitt, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) plays a shot during a wheelchair tennis match with partner Adam Field, against more

Reuters / 2011年 9月 9日 Friday
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) plays a shot during a wheelchair tennis match with partner Adam Field, against Prime Minister David Cameron and John Parfitt, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 20
Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), and London Mayor Boris Johnson pose for photographers, in London March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), and London Mayor Boris Johnson pose for photographers, more

Reuters / 2011年 3月 31日 Thursday
Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), and London Mayor Boris Johnson pose for photographers, in London March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 20
London Mayor Boris Johnson blows a vuvuzela during his visit to Waterfront in Cape Town, June 16, 2010 REUTERS/Oleg Popov

London Mayor Boris Johnson blows a vuvuzela during his visit to Waterfront in Cape Town, June 16, 2010 REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 16日 Wednesday
London Mayor Boris Johnson blows a vuvuzela during his visit to Waterfront in Cape Town, June 16, 2010 REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Close
18 / 20
London mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

London mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 Tuesday
London mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 20
Greek minister for culture Melina Mercouri speaks with President of the Oxford Union society Boris Johnson before she addressed the Union on the subject of the Elgin Marbles June 12, 1986. REUTERS/Brian Smith PN

Greek minister for culture Melina Mercouri speaks with President of the Oxford Union society Boris Johnson befmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
Greek minister for culture Melina Mercouri speaks with President of the Oxford Union society Boris Johnson before she addressed the Union on the subject of the Elgin Marbles June 12, 1986. REUTERS/Brian Smith PN
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Driverless cars

Driverless cars

次のスライドショー

Driverless cars

Driverless cars

The nascent field of self-driving and autonomous cars could revolutionize the automobile industry.

2015年 10月 15日
Shades of Paris

Shades of Paris

As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.

2015年 10月 14日
Schooling Pakistan

Schooling Pakistan

A look inside schools across the largely Muslim nation.

2015年 10月 14日
Indigenous festival

Indigenous festival

The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and to promote Native American culture and history.

2015年 10月 13日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング