The Best of Boris
London's Mayor Boris Johnson (front R) collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby more
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a gromore
London's Mayor Boris Johnson falls down after colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Streemore
London mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London more
Mayor of London Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge when he and Prince Harry (not picturmore
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, more
Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village more
British actress Barbara Windsor (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printimore
London Mayor Boris Johnson jumps for the ball during a rugby coaching session at Haverstock School in London, more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rallmore
London Mayor Boris Johnson holds a brick as he speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, more
London's Mayor Boris Johnson receives a kiss from a supporter whilst campaigning for the local Conservative camore
London Mayor Boris Johnson sits in the operator's cab of a crane on the quay at the DP World London Gateway comore
London Mayor Boris Johnson reacts as he speaks with waiter David Hughes when he leaves Lloyd's of London aftermore
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) plays a shot during a wheelchair tennis match with partner Adam Field, against more
Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), and London Mayor Boris Johnson pose for photographers, more
London Mayor Boris Johnson blows a vuvuzela during his visit to Waterfront in Cape Town, June 16, 2010 REUTERSmore
London mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, more
Greek minister for culture Melina Mercouri speaks with President of the Oxford Union society Boris Johnson befmore
