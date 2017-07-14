エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 15日 01:10 JST

The case of Charlie Gard

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard leave after a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard leave after a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard leave after a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 10
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after delivering a petition, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospitmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after delivering a petition, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 10
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 10
A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receivmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 10
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central Lonmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 10
The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charlie Gards mother, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charlie Gards mother, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 10
People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further trmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 10
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 10
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in centmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 10
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

次のスライドショー

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

2017年 07月 14日
Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

2017年 07月 14日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 07月 14日
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling...

2017年 07月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング