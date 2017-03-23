エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 24日 01:16 JST

The day after in London

Flowers left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Flowers left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Flowers left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 23
Police officers salute during a minute's silence outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police officers salute during a minute's silence outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police officers salute during a minute's silence outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 23
Police officers hold flowers given to them by well wishers in Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers hold flowers given to them by well wishers in Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police officers hold flowers given to them by well wishers in Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 23
Forensic officers search the road on their hands and knees next to Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Forensic officers search the road on their hands and knees next to Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Forensic officers search the road on their hands and knees next to Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 23
Floral tributes are seen in Westminster the day after an attack. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Floral tributes are seen in Westminster the day after an attack. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Floral tributes are seen in Westminster the day after an attack. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 23
A police officer leaves a property that was raided, in Birmingham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A police officer leaves a property that was raided, in Birmingham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A police officer leaves a property that was raided, in Birmingham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
6 / 23
Conservative MP Dominc Grieve ducks under police tape on Whitehall the morning after. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Conservative MP Dominc Grieve ducks under police tape on Whitehall the morning after. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Conservative MP Dominc Grieve ducks under police tape on Whitehall the morning after. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 23
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Stamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 23
A floral tribute is seen in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A floral tribute is seen in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
A floral tribute is seen in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 23
A floral tribute is seen next to police tape by the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A floral tribute is seen next to police tape by the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermutmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
A floral tribute is seen next to police tape by the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 23
A police officer stands behind tape restricting access to an area in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer stands behind tape restricting access to an area in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A police officer stands behind tape restricting access to an area in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 23
Two women carry flowers as they walk alongside the police cordon the morning after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Two women carry flowers as they walk alongside the police cordon the morning after an attack in London. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Two women carry flowers as they walk alongside the police cordon the morning after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 23
Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 23
A police officer stands on duty as the union flag flies over Parliament at half-mast. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A police officer stands on duty as the union flag flies over Parliament at half-mast. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A police officer stands on duty as the union flag flies over Parliament at half-mast. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 23
Armed police officers patrol outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Armed police officers patrol outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Armed police officers patrol outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 23
Britain's Prime Minister leaves 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister leaves 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Britain's Prime Minister leaves 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool
Close
16 / 23
Forensics investigators and police officers work at the site near Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Forensics investigators and police officers work at the site near Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Forensics investigators and police officers work at the site near Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 23
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Stamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 23
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Stamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
19 / 23
Flags fly at half-mast over the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Flags fly at half-mast over the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Flags fly at half-mast over the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 23
Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 23
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Stamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
22 / 23
Flowers are laid at the scene on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers are laid at the scene on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Flowers are laid at the scene on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

次のスライドショー

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the...

2017年 03月 24日
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...

2017年 03月 23日
Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...

2017年 03月 23日
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

2017年 03月 22日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング