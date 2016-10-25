The death of a boy
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rmore
Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A blood stained stretcher lies on a wall after the shelling. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts over the bodies before their graveyard burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy carries a concrete block to be used in the burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children inspect the bodies. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries Mahmoud's body for burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
