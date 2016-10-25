The death of a boy

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rmore

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

