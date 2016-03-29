The endorsement game
Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico with former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Cochise Counmore
Hillary Clinton waves, as former Representative Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) and her husband Mark Kelly stand nearby,more
Mitt Romney introduces John Kasich as they get off the Kasich campaign bus inside the MAPS Air Museum for a camore
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri Marcmore
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer is introduced during a campaign event for Donald Trump in Tucson, Arizona, March 1more
Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allmore
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgmore
Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump (not pictured) at a Trump campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlmore
Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Bernie Sanders clasps hands with Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Sanders after resigning fromore
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks during a news conference in Palm Beach, Flomore
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. more
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for president at a rally at Iowa State Unmore
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti introduces Hillary Clinton during a community forum on counter-terrorism and hmore
Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson introduces John Kasich at a town hall meeting in Wauwatosa, Wisconsinmore
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio Cimore
Marco Rubio speaks during a rally with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Cmore
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Hillary Clinton clasps hands with Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, as she and other fmore
Phil Robertson of the reality show Duck Dynasty stumps for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rmore
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother at a rally in North Charleston, South Camore
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouthmore
Jeb Bush embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop in more
Marco Rubio waves to supporters with Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Donald Trump shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of the nation�s largest Christian univermore
Actor Tony Goldwyn introduces Hillary Clinton at a rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashvilmore
Hillary Clinton waves to attendees with Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kemore
Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trmore
Actors Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinmore
Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North more
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters at a campamore
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a rally for Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for more
Former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott points back at Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta Stamore
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel as she is applauded by New York City Mayormore
