The endorsement game

Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico with former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan (L) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico with former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan (L) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Hillary Clinton waves, as former Representative Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) and her husband Mark Kelly stand nearby, at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 3月 22日 Tuesday
Hillary Clinton waves, as former Representative Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) and her husband Mark Kelly stand nearby, at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mitt Romney introduces John Kasich as they get off the Kasich campaign bus inside the MAPS Air Museum for a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2016年 3月 15日 Tuesday
Mitt Romney introduces John Kasich as they get off the Kasich campaign bus inside the MAPS Air Museum for a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 3月 14日 Monday
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer is introduced during a campaign event for Donald Trump in Tucson, Arizona, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / 2016年 3月 22日 Tuesday
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer is introduced during a campaign event for Donald Trump in Tucson, Arizona, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 3月 10日 Thursday
Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / 2015年 10月 25日 Sunday
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump (not pictured) at a Trump campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 Friday
Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump (not pictured) at a Trump campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / 2016年 3月 7日 Monday
Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Bernie Sanders clasps hands with Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Sanders after resigning from the Vice Chair position in the Democratic National Committee a month earlier, at the start of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2016年 3月 12日 Saturday
Bernie Sanders clasps hands with Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Sanders after resigning from the Vice Chair position in the Democratic National Committee a month earlier, at the start of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2016年 3月 2日 Wednesday
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2016年 3月 23日 Wednesday
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for president at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2016年 1月 20日 Wednesday
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for president at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti introduces Hillary Clinton during a community forum on counter-terrorism and homeland security in Los Angeles, California March 24, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2016年 3月 25日 Friday
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti introduces Hillary Clinton during a community forum on counter-terrorism and homeland security in Los Angeles, California March 24, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew
Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson introduces John Kasich at a town hall meeting in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / 2016年 3月 24日 Thursday
Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson introduces John Kasich at a town hall meeting in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 3月 3日 Thursday
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marco Rubio speaks during a rally with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / 2016年 3月 1日 Tuesday
Marco Rubio speaks during a rally with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2016年 1月 24日 Sunday
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Hillary Clinton clasps hands with Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, as she and other families of gun violence victims endorse Clinton in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Hillary Clinton clasps hands with Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, as she and other families of gun violence victims endorse Clinton in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Phil Robertson of the reality show Duck Dynasty stumps for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2016年 2月 20日 Saturday
Phil Robertson of the reality show Duck Dynasty stumps for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2016年 1月 22日 Friday
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2016年 2月 17日 Wednesday
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2016年 2月 16日 Tuesday
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 2月 8日 Monday
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeb Bush embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2016年 2月 8日 Monday
Jeb Bush embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marco Rubio waves to supporters with Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / 2016年 3月 1日 Tuesday
Marco Rubio waves to supporters with Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / 2016年 1月 10日 Sunday
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Donald Trump shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of the nation's largest Christian university, during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / 2016年 2月 1日 Monday
Donald Trump shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of the nation's largest Christian university, during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Actor Tony Goldwyn introduces Hillary Clinton at a rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2016年 2月 29日 Monday
Actor Tony Goldwyn introduces Hillary Clinton at a rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton waves to attendees with Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly during a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2016年 2月 3日 Wednesday
Hillary Clinton waves to attendees with Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly during a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 2月 3日 Wednesday
Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actors Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 2月 9日 Tuesday
Actors Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2016年 2月 20日 Saturday
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a rally for Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / 2016年 3月 1日 Tuesday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a rally for Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott points back at Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Philip Sears

Reuters / 2016年 3月 1日 Tuesday
Former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott points back at Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Philip Sears
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 2月 17日 Wednesday
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar
