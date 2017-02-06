エディション:
The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 2日 Sunday
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 2日 Sunday
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet

Reuters / 2007年 1月 31日 Wednesday
Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 2日 Sunday
The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2015年 8月 2日 Sunday
