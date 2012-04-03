The Final Four championship
Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketbmore
Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first hamore
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four champmore
Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) anmore
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketbmore
Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (Rmore
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (R) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gmore
Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship collemore
Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
