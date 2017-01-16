The first black president's legacy on race

PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. "Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," he said. "That changed me, that day ... My hope earnestly has been that it would change the country." In a powerful address in the White House, surrounded by family members of people killed in shootings, Obama's voice rose to a yell as he said the constitutional rights of Americans to bear arms needed to be balanced by the right to worship, gather peacefully and live their lives. At that announcement, Obama ordered stricter gun rules that he can impose without Congress and urged American voters to reject pro-gun candidates, and laid out executive action that requires more gun sellers to get licenses and more gun buyers to undergo background checks. In 2013, Obama met with Cleopatra Pendleton, mother of slain honor student Hadiya Pendleton after he spoke about measures to combat gun violence in Chicago, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

