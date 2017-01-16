エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 17日 08:35 JST

The first black president's legacy on race

2008 CAMPAIGN: Barack Obama was elected on a premise of hope, appealing to voter's optimism and desire for change. To the black community he signified representation at the highest office, driving African Americans to the polls in record numbers. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2008 CAMPAIGN: Barack Obama was elected on a premise of hope, appealing to voter's optimism and desire for chamore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 21日 Thursday
2008 CAMPAIGN: Barack Obama was elected on a premise of hope, appealing to voter's optimism and desire for change. To the black community he signified representation at the highest office, driving African Americans to the polls in record numbers. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
1 / 18
ROLE MODEL: For young Americans, the only president they have known to occupy the White House is a black president. "I want to know if my hair is just like yours," asked five-year-old Jacob Philadelphia of Columbia, Maryland, during his meeting with the president. "Why don't you touch it and see for yourself?" Obama replied, paving the way to this moment that has come to symbolize his position as a role model to African American youth. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

ROLE MODEL: For young Americans, the only president they have known to occupy the White House is a black presimore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 16日 Saturday
ROLE MODEL: For young Americans, the only president they have known to occupy the White House is a black president. "I want to know if my hair is just like yours," asked five-year-old Jacob Philadelphia of Columbia, Maryland, during his meeting with the president. "Why don't you touch it and see for yourself?" Obama replied, paving the way to this moment that has come to symbolize his position as a role model to African American youth. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Close
2 / 18
EDUCATION: Obama invested heavily in education and in 2015 he signed the "Every Student Succeeds Act", an overhaul of the Bush administration's "No Child Left Behind" act. "With this bill, we reaffirm that fundamental American ideal that every child - regardless of race, income, background, the ZIP code where they live - deserves the chance to make out of their lives what they will," Obama stated. However, civil rights groups have expressed concern that Obama has surrendered a tool used to rectify racial discrimination in schools by limiting the federal government's capacity to intervene in states and districts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

EDUCATION: Obama invested heavily in education and in 2015 he signed the "Every Student Succeeds Act", an overmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 17日 Tuesday
EDUCATION: Obama invested heavily in education and in 2015 he signed the "Every Student Succeeds Act", an overhaul of the Bush administration's "No Child Left Behind" act. "With this bill, we reaffirm that fundamental American ideal that every child - regardless of race, income, background, the ZIP code where they live - deserves the chance to make out of their lives what they will," Obama stated. However, civil rights groups have expressed concern that Obama has surrendered a tool used to rectify racial discrimination in schools by limiting the federal government's capacity to intervene in states and districts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 18
MESSAGE TO GRADUATES: "Be confident in your blackness... there is no one way to be black ... There's no straightjacket, there's no constraints, there's no litmus test for authenticity," Obama said in a commencement speech to Howard University graduates in May 2016. Obama said in the address that race relations have improved over the last three decades but research conducted after the speech highlighted that the majority of blacks believe that the country needs to continue making change in order for their to be equal rights. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MESSAGE TO GRADUATES: "Be confident in your blackness... there is no one way to be black ... There's no straigmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 8日 Sunday
MESSAGE TO GRADUATES: "Be confident in your blackness... there is no one way to be black ... There's no straightjacket, there's no constraints, there's no litmus test for authenticity," Obama said in a commencement speech to Howard University graduates in May 2016. Obama said in the address that race relations have improved over the last three decades but research conducted after the speech highlighted that the majority of blacks believe that the country needs to continue making change in order for their to be equal rights. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 18
BEER SUMMIT: Obama waded into a racially charged case by saying police had "acted stupidly" in arresting Henry Louis Gates, a prominent scholar of African-American studies at Harvard. The case quickly became a media frenzy, with Cambridge police in an uproar, Gates accusing police Sgt. James Crowley of racist behavior and threatening a lawsuit. Obama later hosted a "beer summit" of the main players in the racially charged case that he hoped would be a "positive lesson" in a national dialogue on race. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

BEER SUMMIT: Obama waded into a racially charged case by saying police had "acted stupidly" in arresting Henrymore

Reuters / 2009年 8月 3日 Monday
BEER SUMMIT: Obama waded into a racially charged case by saying police had "acted stupidly" in arresting Henry Louis Gates, a prominent scholar of African-American studies at Harvard. The case quickly became a media frenzy, with Cambridge police in an uproar, Gates accusing police Sgt. James Crowley of racist behavior and threatening a lawsuit. Obama later hosted a "beer summit" of the main players in the racially charged case that he hoped would be a "positive lesson" in a national dialogue on race. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Close
5 / 18
PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became the first sitting president to tour a federal prison and met drug-offense inmates, saying he could have been in their place if not for the advantages he had growing up. He vowed to work with wardens and corrections officers to address overcrowding, a piece of his administration's wide-ranging criminal justice reform agenda. More than 1.5 million Americans were in state or federal prisons at the end of 2013, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. African-Americans were 15 percent of the U.S. population at that time but accounted for about a third of its prisoners. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became the first simore

Reuters / 2015年 7月 17日 Friday
PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became the first sitting president to tour a federal prison and met drug-offense inmates, saying he could have been in their place if not for the advantages he had growing up. He vowed to work with wardens and corrections officers to address overcrowding, a piece of his administration's wide-ranging criminal justice reform agenda. More than 1.5 million Americans were in state or federal prisons at the end of 2013, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. African-Americans were 15 percent of the U.S. population at that time but accounted for about a third of its prisoners. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 18
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments about the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. "I can only imagine what these parents are going through. And when I think about this boy, I think about my own kids." Martin, dressed in a hoodie, was shot dead in 2012 in Sanford, Florida by a 28-year-old George Zimmerman, a white Hispanic neighborhood watch volunteer who said he was acting in self-defense. After Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder in 2016, Obama said that Martin "could have been me, 35 years ago", and urged Americans to understand the pain blacks felt over the case, and questioned "stand your ground" self-defense laws that have been adopted in 30 states. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments amore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 21日 Sunday
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments about the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. "I can only imagine what these parents are going through. And when I think about this boy, I think about my own kids." Martin, dressed in a hoodie, was shot dead in 2012 in Sanford, Florida by a 28-year-old George Zimmerman, a white Hispanic neighborhood watch volunteer who said he was acting in self-defense. After Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder in 2016, Obama said that Martin "could have been me, 35 years ago", and urged Americans to understand the pain blacks felt over the case, and questioned "stand your ground" self-defense laws that have been adopted in 30 states. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
7 / 18
POLICE AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY: The divide between police and the black community was brought into stark focus when a man, angry about killings by police of two black men, shot and killed five police officers in Dallas at a demonstration. Obama has repeatedly condemned violence against police officers and after the Dallas shootings, he urged the country to come together. But Obama also said that data shows disparities in how African-Americans are treated by police. During a town hall, Obama addressed broad questions about race relations in questions from Cameron Sterling (right), whose father, Alton Sterling, was killed in Baton Rouge and Diamond Reynolds, whose fiance Philando Castile died in Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

POLICE AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY: The divide between police and the black community was brought into stark focusmore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 15日 Friday
POLICE AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY: The divide between police and the black community was brought into stark focus when a man, angry about killings by police of two black men, shot and killed five police officers in Dallas at a demonstration. Obama has repeatedly condemned violence against police officers and after the Dallas shootings, he urged the country to come together. But Obama also said that data shows disparities in how African-Americans are treated by police. During a town hall, Obama addressed broad questions about race relations in questions from Cameron Sterling (right), whose father, Alton Sterling, was killed in Baton Rouge and Diamond Reynolds, whose fiance Philando Castile died in Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 18
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. "Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," he said. "That changed me, that day ... My hope earnestly has been that it would change the country." In a powerful address in the White House, surrounded by family members of people killed in shootings, Obama's voice rose to a yell as he said the constitutional rights of Americans to bear arms needed to be balanced by the right to worship, gather peacefully and live their lives. At that announcement, Obama ordered stricter gun rules that he can impose without Congress and urged American voters to reject pro-gun candidates, and laid out executive action that requires more gun sellers to get licenses and more gun buyers to undergo background checks. In 2013, Obama met with Cleopatra Pendleton, mother of slain honor student Hadiya Pendleton after he spoke about measures to combat gun violence in Chicago, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, more

Reuters / 2013年 2月 16日 Saturday
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. "Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," he said. "That changed me, that day ... My hope earnestly has been that it would change the country." In a powerful address in the White House, surrounded by family members of people killed in shootings, Obama's voice rose to a yell as he said the constitutional rights of Americans to bear arms needed to be balanced by the right to worship, gather peacefully and live their lives. At that announcement, Obama ordered stricter gun rules that he can impose without Congress and urged American voters to reject pro-gun candidates, and laid out executive action that requires more gun sellers to get licenses and more gun buyers to undergo background checks. In 2013, Obama met with Cleopatra Pendleton, mother of slain honor student Hadiya Pendleton after he spoke about measures to combat gun violence in Chicago, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 18
KENYAN ROOTS: In 2015 Obama visited Kenya, the birthplace of his father. Questions around Obama's birthplace were pioneered by fringe conspiracy theorists and brought into the mainstream by Donald Trump who questioned his legitimacy as president. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

KENYAN ROOTS: In 2015 Obama visited Kenya, the birthplace of his father. Questions around Obama's birthplace wmore

Reuters / 2015年 7月 23日 Thursday
KENYAN ROOTS: In 2015 Obama visited Kenya, the birthplace of his father. Questions around Obama's birthplace were pioneered by fringe conspiracy theorists and brought into the mainstream by Donald Trump who questioned his legitimacy as president. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 18
BIRTH CERTIFICATE RELEASED: In response to repeated attacks from Trump, President Obama released the longer version of his U.S. birth certificate in 2011 to try to quiet the debate. Trump acknowledged that Obama was born in the U.S. during a September 2016 campaign event saying "President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period." REUTERS/The White House/Handout

BIRTH CERTIFICATE RELEASED: In response to repeated attacks from Trump, President Obama released the longer vemore

Reuters / 2011年 4月 27日 Wednesday
BIRTH CERTIFICATE RELEASED: In response to repeated attacks from Trump, President Obama released the longer version of his U.S. birth certificate in 2011 to try to quiet the debate. Trump acknowledged that Obama was born in the U.S. during a September 2016 campaign event saying "President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period." REUTERS/The White House/Handout
Close
11 / 18
DONALD TRUMP: In a strong rebuke of Obama's policies, working-class white Americans helped elect Trump, who ran a divisive campaign and who critics accuse of inciting bigotry and hate. Two days after his election win, Obama welcomed Trump to the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DONALD TRUMP: In a strong rebuke of Obama's policies, working-class white Americans helped elect Trump, who ramore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 11日 Friday
DONALD TRUMP: In a strong rebuke of Obama's policies, working-class white Americans helped elect Trump, who ran a divisive campaign and who critics accuse of inciting bigotry and hate. Two days after his election win, Obama welcomed Trump to the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 18
SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama said, standing near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where police and state troopers beat and fired tear gas at peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. Obama said discrimination by law enforcement officers in Ferguson, Missouri, that was revealed in a U.S. Justice Department report accusing police and court officials of racial bias showed a lot of work still needs to be done on race in America, but he warned it was wrong to suggest that progress had not been made. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 Sunday
SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama said, standing near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where police and state troopers beat and fired tear gas at peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. Obama said discrimination by law enforcement officers in Ferguson, Missouri, that was revealed in a U.S. Justice Department report accusing police and court officials of racial bias showed a lot of work still needs to be done on race in America, but he warned it was wrong to suggest that progress had not been made. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 18
ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Unemployment among African-Americans fell by half under the Obama administration but critics, including academic and former Obama supporter Cornel West, use persistently high childhood poverty rates among African-Americans to charge that the economic recovery has not filtered over into black and working poor communities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Unemployment among African-Americans fell by half under the Obama administration but criticmore

Reuters / 2012年 4月 13日 Friday
ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Unemployment among African-Americans fell by half under the Obama administration but critics, including academic and former Obama supporter Cornel West, use persistently high childhood poverty rates among African-Americans to charge that the economic recovery has not filtered over into black and working poor communities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 18
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER: Though recently renamed the "Task Force on Improving the Lives of Boys and Young Men of Color and Underserved Youth", Obama prided himself on one of his signature programs designed to provide opportunities for boys and youth of color. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MY BROTHER'S KEEPER: Though recently renamed the "Task Force on Improving the Lives of Boys and Young Men of Cmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 Tuesday
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER: Though recently renamed the "Task Force on Improving the Lives of Boys and Young Men of Color and Underserved Youth", Obama prided himself on one of his signature programs designed to provide opportunities for boys and youth of color. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 18
MINIMUM WAGE BATTLE: In 2014, a Democratic-backed congressional proposal to increase the federal minimum wage for the first time since 2009 to $10.10 stalled, as have subsequent efforts by the president. In his 2015 State of the Union address, Obama implored congress to revisit the issue saying, "Of course, nothing helps families make ends meet like higher wages. ... And to everyone in this Congress who still refuses to raise the minimum wage, I say this: If you truly believe you could work full-time and support a family on less than $15,000 a year, go try it. If not, vote to give millions of the hardest-working people in America a raise." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MINIMUM WAGE BATTLE: In 2014, a Democratic-backed congressional proposal to increase the federal minimum wage more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 Wednesday
MINIMUM WAGE BATTLE: In 2014, a Democratic-backed congressional proposal to increase the federal minimum wage for the first time since 2009 to $10.10 stalled, as have subsequent efforts by the president. In his 2015 State of the Union address, Obama implored congress to revisit the issue saying, "Of course, nothing helps families make ends meet like higher wages. ... And to everyone in this Congress who still refuses to raise the minimum wage, I say this: If you truly believe you could work full-time and support a family on less than $15,000 a year, go try it. If not, vote to give millions of the hardest-working people in America a raise." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 18
OBAMACARE ROLLED OUT: More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health coverage through Obamacare, according to the White House, with Hispanics and blacks experiencing the largest drop in uninsured rates. But the Republican-led Congress, under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to act quickly, have already made the first move toward scrapping the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

OBAMACARE ROLLED OUT: More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health coverage through Obamamore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 2日 Wednesday
OBAMACARE ROLLED OUT: More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health coverage through Obamacare, according to the White House, with Hispanics and blacks experiencing the largest drop in uninsured rates. But the Republican-led Congress, under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to act quickly, have already made the first move toward scrapping the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 18
PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS: The Obama administration sued North Carolina ahead of the 2016 presidential election to block newly enacted voting rules that it said violated federal civil rights law, including a requirement for voters to show photo identification at the polls. Democrats and Republicans fight vigorously over such requirements because they affect voter turnout and may swing close elections. For civil rights advocates, they also echo the earlier, century-long fight to win voting rights for black Americans in the South. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS: The Obama administration sued North Carolina ahead of the 2016 presidential electionmore

Reuters / 2010年 10月 23日 Saturday
PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS: The Obama administration sued North Carolina ahead of the 2016 presidential election to block newly enacted voting rules that it said violated federal civil rights law, including a requirement for voters to show photo identification at the polls. Democrats and Republicans fight vigorously over such requirements because they affect voter turnout and may swing close elections. For civil rights advocates, they also echo the earlier, century-long fight to win voting rights for black Americans in the South. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

次のスライドショー

Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish cargo jet smashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan as it tried to land at a nearby airport in dense fog, killing at least 37 people, Kyrgyz officials and...

2017年 01月 17日
Spotted at Trump Tower

Spotted at Trump Tower

Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?

2017年 01月 14日
Winter grips Europe

Winter grips Europe

Snow and cold temperatures hit parts of Europe.

2017年 01月 14日
Dakar Rally 2017

Dakar Rally 2017

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

2017年 01月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング