The frontlines of Mosul
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danimore
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in more
A view of a street is seen through a scope used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in westmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Sidmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police passes through the wall into a house during their clashes with the Islamic Stmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes rest during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosumore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police look at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontlinemore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police stand guard during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in wmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police reacts as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. more
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammadmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Sidmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Sidmore
A member of Iraqi forces walks inside Al-Salam hospital destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces andmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic Statmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police prepares himself for a battle with the Islamic State fighters in western more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes a break during fighting Islamic State militants in western Mosul. more
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during tmore
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes with members of the Iraqi Federal Police more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires his weapon during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in westermore
