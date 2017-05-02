エディション:
The frontlines of Mosul

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A view of a street is seen through a scope used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police passes through the wall into a house during their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes rest during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police look at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police stand guard during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police reacts as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A member of Iraqi forces walks inside Al-Salam hospital destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police prepares himself for a battle with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes a break during fighting Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes with members of the Iraqi Federal Police in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires his weapon during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

2017年 05月 2日
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

2017年 05月 2日
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

2017年 05月 2日
Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 05月 2日

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

