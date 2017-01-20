The halls of power
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win more
Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannomore
Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front.more
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamemore
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win more
United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Winmore
Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNammore
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REmore
次のスライドショー
Lunch with President Trump
Behind-the-scenes at the Inaugural Luncheon on Capitol Hill.
Who's at the inauguration
VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort
Six survivors were found alive two days after being buried under an avalanche that flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, following a series of...
Dawn on Inauguration Day
The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.