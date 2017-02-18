The internment of Japanese-Americans
First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school inmore
A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harmore
Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of pemore
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Librarymore
An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Frmore
Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942more
A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly centemore
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Librarmore
Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await tmore
Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April tomore
A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congrmore
People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Anmore
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Anmore
Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Libramore
Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mothmore
A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adamsmore
Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns atmore
Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansemore
Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Centermore
Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adamore
Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walkmore
A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 19more
Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center inmore
Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation more
M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Remore
A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains imore
Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manmore
Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adamsmore
Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocationmore
A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the more
次のスライドショー
Islamic State militants behind bars
Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...
Flooding in Gaza
Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.