The internment of Japanese-Americans

A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harmore

A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent evacuate from certain West Coast areas. The owner, a University of California graduate, was housed in War Relocation Authority center for the duration of the war. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Close