エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 18日 11:15 JST

The internment of Japanese-Americans

First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school in San Francisco, April 1942. The children of Japanese ancestry would be housed in war relocation authority centers for the duration of the war. This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans during World War Two. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school in San Francisco, April 1942. The children of Japanese ancestry would be housed in war relocation authority centers for the duration of the war. This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans during World War Two. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
1 / 30
A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent evacuate from certain West Coast areas. The owner, a University of California graduate, was housed in War Relocation Authority center for the duration of the war. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent evacuate from certain West Coast areas. The owner, a University of California graduate, was housed in War Relocation Authority center for the duration of the war. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry, pose for a portrait in Oakland, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of pemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry, pose for a portrait in Oakland, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
3 / 30
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Librarymore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
4 / 30
An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, waits to board a bus to a relocation area, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Frmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, waits to board a bus to a relocation area, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
5 / 30
Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
6 / 30
A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly center in California, April 1942. Clem Albers/National Archives

A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly centemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly center in California, April 1942. Clem Albers/National Archives
Close
7 / 30
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Librarmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
8 / 30
Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await the bus outside the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await tmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await the bus outside the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
9 / 30
Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April to July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April tomore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April to July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
10 / 30
A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congrmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
11 / 30
People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Anmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 30
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Anmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Libramore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
14 / 30
Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mother stands behind her, at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mothmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mother stands behind her, at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 30
A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adamsmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 30
Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns atmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
18 / 30
Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Centermore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 30
Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walking under a pavilion in a park at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walkmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walking under a pavilion in a park at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 30
A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 19more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 30
Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Remore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
25 / 30
A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains imore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
27 / 30
Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adamsmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocationmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

次のスライドショー

Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...

2017年 02月 18日
Flooding in Gaza

Flooding in Gaza

Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.

2017年 02月 18日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 02月 17日
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of...

2017年 02月 17日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング