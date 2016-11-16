エディション:
写真 | 2016年 11月 17日 04:05 JST

The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Members of Iraqi army gather at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
A view of remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 Thursday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 Thursday
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 Thursday
