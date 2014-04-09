エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 04月 10日 00:50 JST

The littlest prince

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Pmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Close
1 / 18
<p>Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House more

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
2 / 18
<p>Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wemore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
3 / 18
<p>Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Governmentmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
4 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse andmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
5 / 18
<p>Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
6 / 18
<p>Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him more

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
7 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their more

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Princmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their more

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their pmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her humore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
12 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her humore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
13 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her humore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 18
<p>Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after more

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her hmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 18
<p>Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arrivimore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
17 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their pmore

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

次のスライドショー

Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.

2014年 04月 9日
Arctic IceBridge

Arctic IceBridge

IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.

2014年 04月 9日
The new Paris Zoo

The new Paris Zoo

After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.

2014年 04月 9日
Cannabis collective

Cannabis collective

A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

2014年 04月 9日

その他のスライドショー

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング