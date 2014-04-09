The littlest prince
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Pmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House more
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wemore
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Governmentmore
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse andmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurmore
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him more
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their more
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Princmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their more
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their pmore
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her humore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her humore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her humore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after more
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her hmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arrivimore
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their pmore
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
次のスライドショー
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
Arctic IceBridge
IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.
The new Paris Zoo
After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.
Cannabis collective
A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
その他のスライドショー
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.