The month of Ramadan
Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India. Rmore
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed, a 22 year old Egyptian more
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagmore
A man offers prayers in a separate space for performing Itikaf in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadanmore
A Palestinian woman makes her way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fastmore
A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan inmore
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in more
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attendmore
A man holds a flower as activists gather outside Trump Tower ahead of Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset dmore
People shop for pastries along a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanamore
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Smore
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy monthmore
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening mmore
People say their prayers at the Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Dmore
Children look at Mohamed Fnas, a Musaharati, or dawn awakener, striking his drum to wake observant Muslims formore
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New Yormore
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Imore
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, Indiamore
A Palestinian woman lifts a girl on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Moumore
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan imore
Muslim laborers and shop keepers attend Friday prayers on a street next to Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarmore
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Fmore
A Palestinian woman prays on the first Friday of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary amore
A Muslim man offers the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters more
Fishermen sit on a fishing boat as they prepare to break their fast in Ibrahim Hyderi, on the outskirts of Karmore
A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Men arrange food plates for passersby to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more
People receive food donations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men sit atop a bus as they prepare to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Palestinian man reads the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif anmore
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man arranges food plates for people to break fast at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries sacks of wheat flour he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Washington Square Arch is seen on the left as Muslim women praying Tarawih prayers are reflected in the windowmore
A girls prays while people prepare to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Bangkok, Thailmore
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
People prepare food for breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta, in Java, Indonesimore
An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan at a religiousmore
Muslims perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonmore
Officials from the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic organization use telescopes for the sighting of the new moon for thmore
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonmore
