エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 17日 00:50 JST

The month of Ramadan

Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
Close
1 / 46
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed, a 22 year old Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed, a 22 year old Egyptian more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed, a 22 year old Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
2 / 46
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 46
A man offers prayers in a separate space for performing Itikaf in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS Fayaz Aziz

A man offers prayers in a separate space for performing Itikaf in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadanmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
A man offers prayers in a separate space for performing Itikaf in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS Fayaz Aziz
Close
4 / 46
A Palestinian woman makes her way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman makes her way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fastmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A Palestinian woman makes her way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 46
A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan inmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
6 / 46
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 46
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attendmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 46
A man holds a flower as activists gather outside Trump Tower ahead of Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A man holds a flower as activists gather outside Trump Tower ahead of Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset dmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
A man holds a flower as activists gather outside Trump Tower ahead of Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
9 / 46
People shop for pastries along a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People shop for pastries along a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
People shop for pastries along a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 46
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on May 26, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even though the authorities had refused to grant it a construction permit. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on May 26, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even though the authorities had refused to grant it a construction permit. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 46
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy monthmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 46
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast during a visit to a children's home in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening mmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 Sunday
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast during a visit to a children's home in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool
Close
13 / 46
People say their prayers at the Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

People say their prayers at the Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 Saturday
People say their prayers at the Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
14 / 46
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A Muslim man reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Dmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
15 / 46
Children look at Mohamed Fnas, a Musaharati, or dawn awakener, striking his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children look at Mohamed Fnas, a Musaharati, or dawn awakener, striking his drum to wake observant Muslims formore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
Children look at Mohamed Fnas, a Musaharati, or dawn awakener, striking his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
16 / 46
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 46
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New Yormore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
18 / 46
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 46
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, Indiamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 46
A Palestinian woman lifts a girl on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman lifts a girl on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Moumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A Palestinian woman lifts a girl on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 46
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 46
Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
23 / 46
Muslim laborers and shop keepers attend Friday prayers on a street next to Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Muslim laborers and shop keepers attend Friday prayers on a street next to Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Muslim laborers and shop keepers attend Friday prayers on a street next to Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
24 / 46
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Fmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
25 / 46
A Palestinian woman prays on the first Friday of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman prays on the first Friday of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A Palestinian woman prays on the first Friday of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
26 / 46
A Muslim man offers the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man offers the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A Muslim man offers the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 46
Fishermen sit on a fishing boat as they prepare to break their fast in Ibrahim Hyderi, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Fishermen sit on a fishing boat as they prepare to break their fast in Ibrahim Hyderi, on the outskirts of Karmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Fishermen sit on a fishing boat as they prepare to break their fast in Ibrahim Hyderi, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
28 / 46
A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
29 / 46
Men arrange food plates for passersby to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men arrange food plates for passersby to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Men arrange food plates for passersby to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
30 / 46
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
31 / 46
People receive food donations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

People receive food donations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
People receive food donations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
32 / 46
Men sit atop a bus as they prepare to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men sit atop a bus as they prepare to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Men sit atop a bus as they prepare to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
33 / 46
A Palestinian man reads the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man reads the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif anmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A Palestinian man reads the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
34 / 46
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 Sunday
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
35 / 46
A man arranges food plates for people to break fast at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man arranges food plates for people to break fast at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A man arranges food plates for people to break fast at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
36 / 46
A man carries sacks of wheat flour he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man carries sacks of wheat flour he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A man carries sacks of wheat flour he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
37 / 46
Washington Square Arch is seen on the left as Muslim women praying Tarawih prayers are reflected in the window of the Islamic Center at New York University ahead of Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Washington Square Arch is seen on the left as Muslim women praying Tarawih prayers are reflected in the windowmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
Washington Square Arch is seen on the left as Muslim women praying Tarawih prayers are reflected in the window of the Islamic Center at New York University ahead of Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
38 / 46
A girls prays while people prepare to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girls prays while people prepare to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Bangkok, Thailmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
A girls prays while people prepare to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
39 / 46
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
40 / 46
People prepare food for breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta, in Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

People prepare food for breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta, in Java, Indonesimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
People prepare food for breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta, in Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS
Close
41 / 46
An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan at a religious boarding school in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/via REUTERS

An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan at a religiousmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan at a religious boarding school in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/via REUTERS
Close
42 / 46
Muslims perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Muslims perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
Muslims perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
43 / 46
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
44 / 46
Officials from the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic organization use telescopes for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan in a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Officials from the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic organization use telescopes for the sighting of the new moon for thmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
Officials from the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic organization use telescopes for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan in a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
Close
45 / 46
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
46 / 46
もう一度見る
次を見る
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

次のスライドショー

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

2017年 06月 17日
After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

2017年 06月 16日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 06月 16日
The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

Faces from Nigeria's 30,000-strong Civilian Joint Task Force, which has helped the military push the militant Islamists from towns across Borno over the last...

2017年 06月 16日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング