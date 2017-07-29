エディション:
The president's people

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Defense Secretary James Mattis boards a U.S. Army helicopter to depart after a visit to Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to the media outside the White House July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke follow U.S. President Donald Trump to Marine One as he departs the White House July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
(L-R) White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow U.S. President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 Sunday
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway holds up a memorandum from the Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein critical of Comey's position as director of the FBI at the White House May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 Thursday
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L-R), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President Hope Hicks board Air Force One to return with President Donald Trump to Washington from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump, along with (R-L) White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, walk through the colonnade as they depart the White House March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...

2017年 07月 29日
