The rise of Duterte
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte inspects the assault rifle of Senior Inspector Ronald Dela Rosa (L) after inspecting a cmore
Rodrigo Duterte poses for a picture in Davao city in the southern Philippines, following his appointment as Vimore
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte poses with his Uzi submachine gun in the mountainous village of Carmen in the Baguio Dismore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte makes a "fist bump", his May presidential elections campaign gesture, witmore
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (L) inspects an assault rifle at a shooting range in Davao city in the southern Philippimore
Soldiers listen as Davao city Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives a lecture on fighting the illegal drug trade during more
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives Christmas gifts of cash to inmates in jail in Davao city in the southern Philippinmore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises a middle finger thrust out in an obscene gesture as he speaks befomore
Then-local mayor of Davao city Rodrigo Duterte (R), aboard a helicopter, arrives at the provincial capitol in more
Davao Mayor Zafiro Respicio (4th L) and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (2nd R) talk to feuding Bagobo tribes to semore
Rodrigo Duterte kisses the Philippine flag during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) before more
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte look at weapons confiscated from kidnappers (not pictured) in Davao city in the southernmore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, his common-law wife Honeylet Avancena (R) and their daughter Veronica pomore
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte holds a baby doll inside a new mobile pediatric clinic in Davao city in the southern Phimore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to a piece of paper containing a list of personalities he alleges more
Soldiers gesture with a "fist bump", Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's May presidential election campaignmore
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shows a brochure of the new Glock pistols to be issued to members of themore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon more
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets his supporters outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2016more
