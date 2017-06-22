The road to Raqqa
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. Rmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand outside a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017.more
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State mimore
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ainmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand in a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTmore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic Smore
A fighter from SDF sits in his vehicle in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Saimore
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women fighters from SDF are seen in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017.REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, dance during a graduation cermore
Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, salute during a graduation cemore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militantmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a 120 mm mortar round in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a base used by Islamic State militants in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's almore
Female Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) sit in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
A general view shows the damage in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more
A general view shows the damage along a street in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter carries his weapon as he stands near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neimore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters work on tablets in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Samore
A civilian riding a bicycle gestures towards a vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Raqqa's al-more
次のスライドショー
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.