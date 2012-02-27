エディション:
日本
写真 | 2012年 02月 28日 08:35 JST

The shelling of Homs

<p>Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 45
<p>Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout </p>

Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout

Close
2 / 45
<p>A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout </p>

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundimore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
3 / 45
<p>Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Hamore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
4 / 45
<p>The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture remore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
5 / 45
<p>Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
6 / 45
<p>A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
7 / 45
<p>Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout </p>

Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Almore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
8 / 45
<p>A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
9 / 45
<p>Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture receivedmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
10 / 45
<p>The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
11 / 45
<p>Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
12 / 45
<p>A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
13 / 45
<p>A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8,more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
14 / 45
<p>Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handoutmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
15 / 45
<p>Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader </p>

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Close
16 / 45
<p>Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro imore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
17 / 45
<p>Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim distrimore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
18 / 45
<p>Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout</p>

Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian Natimore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
19 / 45
<p>A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8,more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
20 / 45
<p>Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout</p>

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
21 / 45
<p>Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
22 / 45
<p>A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
23 / 45
<p>The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces andmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 45
<p>Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture receivmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
25 / 45
<p>A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Freemore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 45
<p>A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a vicmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
27 / 45
<p>Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout</p>

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro imore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
28 / 45
<p>Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout</p>

Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received Februmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
29 / 45
<p>A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
30 / 45
<p>A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
31 / 45
<p>A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout</p>

A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handomore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
32 / 45
<p>Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Hamore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
33 / 45
<p>Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
34 / 45
<p>A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8,more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
35 / 45
<p>A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout </p>

A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian Natimore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
36 / 45
<p>Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Smore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
37 / 45
<p>A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout</p>

A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
38 / 45
<p>A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader</p>

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Close
39 / 45
<p>A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
40 / 45
<p>Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
41 / 45
<p>A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8,more

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
42 / 45
<p>Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handoutmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
43 / 45
<p>A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout</p>

A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syriamore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
44 / 45
<p>A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout </p>

A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Counmore

2012年 2月 28日 Tuesday

A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
45 / 45
もう一度見る
次を見る
Tsunami: Before and after

Tsunami: Before and after

その他のスライドショー

もっと見る

スライドショーランキング