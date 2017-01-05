エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 6日 02:25 JST

The smoggy skies of China

Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 14
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth. China Daily

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. Chinamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth. China Daily
Close
2 / 14
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily

A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily
Close
3 / 14
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 2月 12日 Friday
People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 14
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 16日 Friday
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 14
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 14
People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and more

Reuters / 2016年 1月 26日 Tuesday
A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 14
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day withmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 14
A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Sonmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 14日 Thursday
A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 14
People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 19日 Monday
People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 14
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 14
A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Smore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 28日 Thursday
A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant rehab

次のスライドショー

Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant Fah Jam was three months old when her foot was caught in a trap and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Thailand.

2017年 01月 6日
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot

Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot

Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in...

2017年 01月 5日
Rescue in the Mediterranean

Rescue in the Mediterranean

112 migrants on a raft, including two pregnant women and five children, are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

2017年 01月 5日
Gunmen storm Philippines prison

Gunmen storm Philippines prison

Around 100 armed men stormed a prison in the southern Philippines killing a guard and freeing more than 150 prisoners.

2017年 01月 4日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング