The SpaceX spaceship
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. Space Explorationmore
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May more
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29,more
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REmore
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REmore
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 2more
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 2more
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California Maymore
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) sits with guests inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, more
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014.more
An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
次のスライドショー
It's a goal!
In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.
Most hated men in America
A new poll ranks the most hated men in America.
Women of the Israeli military
Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.
Athletes with tattoos
A look at athletes with ink - from David Beckham to Serena Williams.
その他のスライドショー
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.