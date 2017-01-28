The state of the banned nations
SYRIA: While Assad's government forces have retaken most rebel-held regions, the fight against Islamic State cmore
FLEEING SYRIA: Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lmore
IRAQ: Despite Iraqi forces retaking eastern Mosul from Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim jihadists are expected more
FLEEING IRAQ: The offensive in Mosul drove an exodus of civilians from the latest frontlines in the war againsmore
SOMALIA: Until 2011, al Shabaab controlled much of the Horn of Africa country including Mogadishu. Its militanmore
FLEEING SOMALIA: One million Somali refugees are living in exile in neighboring Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibomore
IRAN: Iran's deal with world powers lifted most international sanctions and promised Iran's reintegration intomore
FLEEING IRAN: A stranded Iranian migrant with a slogan reading "USA help Iran" written on his body, cries durimore
YEMEN: Yemen's 21-month-old war has killed more than 10,000 people and sparked humanitarian crises, including more
FLEEING YEMEN: Tens of thousands of people have fled Yemen so far, mostly to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Smore
LIBYA: The 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and ensuing violence destabilized the nation. Formore
FLEEING LIBYA: Since Islamic State emerged in Libya in late 2014, some 240,000 migrants and refugees have travmore
SUDAN: The U.S. has labelled Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism and enforces sanctions tied to Khartoum's rolemore
FLEEING SUDAN: Darfuris are a constant presence in the ranks of the more than 1 million refugees and migrants more
