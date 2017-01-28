エディション:
The state of the banned nations

SYRIA: While Assad's government forces have retaken most rebel-held regions, the fight against Islamic State continues as does fighting between rival rebel factions. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
SYRIA: While Assad's government forces have retaken most rebel-held regions, the fight against Islamic State continues as does fighting between rival rebel factions. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
FLEEING SYRIA: Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect her identity. In 2015, President Obama directed his administration to accept 10,000 refugees. Though this was met with stiff resistance from Republicans, by August 2016 all 10,000 had landed in the U.S. Trump campaigned heavily against the policy, pushing an extreme vetting proposition. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / 2015年 11月 18日 Wednesday
FLEEING SYRIA: Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect her identity. In 2015, President Obama directed his administration to accept 10,000 refugees. Though this was met with stiff resistance from Republicans, by August 2016 all 10,000 had landed in the U.S. Trump campaigned heavily against the policy, pushing an extreme vetting proposition. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
IRAQ: Despite Iraqi forces retaking eastern Mosul from Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim jihadists are expected to put up a fierce fight in other parts of the war-torn nation. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
IRAQ: Despite Iraqi forces retaking eastern Mosul from Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim jihadists are expected to put up a fierce fight in other parts of the war-torn nation. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
FLEEING IRAQ: The offensive in Mosul drove an exodus of civilians from the latest frontlines in the war against Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2016年 10月 22日 Saturday
FLEEING IRAQ: The offensive in Mosul drove an exodus of civilians from the latest frontlines in the war against Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
SOMALIA: Until 2011, al Shabaab controlled much of the Horn of Africa country including Mogadishu. Its militants often stage bomb and gun attacks in the capital in their quest to topple the Western-backed government and impose their own strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) on the nation. In the past two years, African Union and Somali government forces have driven al Shabaab out of important urban strongholds but it remains active from bases in rural areas. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2016年 6月 2日 Thursday
SOMALIA: Until 2011, al Shabaab controlled much of the Horn of Africa country including Mogadishu. Its militants often stage bomb and gun attacks in the capital in their quest to topple the Western-backed government and impose their own strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) on the nation. In the past two years, African Union and Somali government forces have driven al Shabaab out of important urban strongholds but it remains active from bases in rural areas. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
FLEEING SOMALIA: One million Somali refugees are living in exile in neighboring Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti and Yemen and some 1.1 million Somalis are displaced within Somalia, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 9月 8日 Tuesday
FLEEING SOMALIA: One million Somali refugees are living in exile in neighboring Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti and Yemen and some 1.1 million Somalis are displaced within Somalia, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
IRAN: Iran's deal with world powers lifted most international sanctions and promised Iran's reintegration into the global community in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The potential detente with the West has alarmed Iranian hardliners, who have seen a flood of European trade and investment delegations arrive in Tehran to discuss possible deals, according to Iran experts. Security officials have arrested dozens of artists, journalists and businessmen, including Iranians holding joint American, European or Canadian citizenship, as part of a crackdown on "Western infiltration." REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 11月 4日 Wednesday
IRAN: Iran's deal with world powers lifted most international sanctions and promised Iran's reintegration into the global community in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The potential detente with the West has alarmed Iranian hardliners, who have seen a flood of European trade and investment delegations arrive in Tehran to discuss possible deals, according to Iran experts. Security officials have arrested dozens of artists, journalists and businessmen, including Iranians holding joint American, European or Canadian citizenship, as part of a crackdown on "Western infiltration." REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
FLEEING IRAN: A stranded Iranian migrant with a slogan reading "USA help Iran" written on his body, cries during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. The EU hopes humanitarian aid could help re-establish ties with Iran, an Islamic republic of some 78 million people, which has a high number of executions and ranks second in the world on the highest number of imprisoned journalists. Freedom of expression, rights of ethnic and religious minorities and women there all are a major concern for the bloc. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 11月 28日 Saturday
FLEEING IRAN: A stranded Iranian migrant with a slogan reading "USA help Iran" written on his body, cries during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. The EU hopes humanitarian aid could help re-establish ties with Iran, an Islamic republic of some 78 million people, which has a high number of executions and ranks second in the world on the highest number of imprisoned journalists. Freedom of expression, rights of ethnic and religious minorities and women there all are a major concern for the bloc. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
YEMEN: Yemen's 21-month-old war has killed more than 10,000 people and sparked humanitarian crises, including chronic food shortages, in the poorest country in the Middle East. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / 2016年 8月 16日 Tuesday
YEMEN: Yemen's 21-month-old war has killed more than 10,000 people and sparked humanitarian crises, including chronic food shortages, in the poorest country in the Middle East. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
FLEEING YEMEN: Tens of thousands of people have fled Yemen so far, mostly to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. Most of them are not Yemenis, but returning refugees and other foreigners. Given the immense hardships in Yemen, a greater refugee exodus might have been expected. However, penned in by ocean and desert, with only Saudi Arabia and Oman as direct neighbors, Yemenis have no easy outlets - although Riyadh now allows those already in the kingdom to stay. Flights out are irregular at best. Former havens such as Jordan now demand visas and set tough conditions. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / 2016年 4月 5日 Tuesday
FLEEING YEMEN: Tens of thousands of people have fled Yemen so far, mostly to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. Most of them are not Yemenis, but returning refugees and other foreigners. Given the immense hardships in Yemen, a greater refugee exodus might have been expected. However, penned in by ocean and desert, with only Saudi Arabia and Oman as direct neighbors, Yemenis have no easy outlets - although Riyadh now allows those already in the kingdom to stay. Flights out are irregular at best. Former havens such as Jordan now demand visas and set tough conditions. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
LIBYA: The 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and ensuing violence destabilized the nation. For two years, the Libyan National Army has waged a military campaign against Islamist-led opponents, including Islamic State who used Sirte as their Libyan stronghold. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / 2016年 11月 1日 Tuesday
LIBYA: The 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and ensuing violence destabilized the nation. For two years, the Libyan National Army has waged a military campaign against Islamist-led opponents, including Islamic State who used Sirte as their Libyan stronghold. REUTERS/Hani Amara
FLEEING LIBYA: Since Islamic State emerged in Libya in late 2014, some 240,000 migrants and refugees have traversed the war-torn country. Over the past two years, Islamic State fighters have abducted at least 540 refugees in six separate ambushes, according to 14 migrants who witnessed the abductions and have since escaped to Europe. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / 2015年 10月 13日 Tuesday
FLEEING LIBYA: Since Islamic State emerged in Libya in late 2014, some 240,000 migrants and refugees have traversed the war-torn country. Over the past two years, Islamic State fighters have abducted at least 540 refugees in six separate ambushes, according to 14 migrants who witnessed the abductions and have since escaped to Europe. REUTERS/Hani Amara
SUDAN: The U.S. has labelled Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism and enforces sanctions tied to Khartoum's role in the conflict in Darfur, where the United Nations says up to 300,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since 2003. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
SUDAN: The U.S. has labelled Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism and enforces sanctions tied to Khartoum's role in the conflict in Darfur, where the United Nations says up to 300,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since 2003. REUTERS/Jok Solomon
FLEEING SUDAN: Darfuris are a constant presence in the ranks of the more than 1 million refugees and migrants who spilled into Europe last year, mostly to escape war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. While violence in the western Sudanese region has ebbed over the past decade, the insurgency continues. The Khartoum government has escalated attacks on rebel groups in the past year, pushing a new wave of migrants to desolate camps in the relative calm of North Darfur. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 6月 15日 Monday
FLEEING SUDAN: Darfuris are a constant presence in the ranks of the more than 1 million refugees and migrants who spilled into Europe last year, mostly to escape war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. While violence in the western Sudanese region has ebbed over the past decade, the insurgency continues. The Khartoum government has escalated attacks on rebel groups in the past year, pushing a new wave of migrants to desolate camps in the relative calm of North Darfur. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
