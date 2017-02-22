エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 22日 20:45 JST

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or source of income. Police could not be reached for comment to explain how Ri supported his family in Malaysia. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing's protection. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
