The strange death of Kim Jong Nam
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying oumore
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malamore
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without workinmore
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. omore
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) sumore
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur Gemore
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon hismore
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita intemore
次のスライドショー
The internment of Japanese-Americans
This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.
Islamic State militants behind bars
Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...
Flooding in Gaza
Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.