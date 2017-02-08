エディション:
The trials of Alexei Navalny

Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, August 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 Wednesday
Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, August 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia attend a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, April 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2015年 4月 23日 Thursday
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia attend a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, April 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Alexei Navalny walks out of a detention center in Moscow, March 2015. Navalny walked out a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 Friday
Alexei Navalny walks out of a detention center in Moscow, March 2015. Navalny walked out a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny looks out from a police car after attending a court hearing for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition rally in Moscow, February 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 Friday
Alexei Navalny looks out from a police car after attending a court hearing for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition rally in Moscow, February 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition rally, February 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 Friday
Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition rally, February 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a radio station in Moscow, January 2015. Navalny said he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 Thursday
Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a radio station in Moscow, January 2015. Navalny said he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Alexei Navalny appeals to the judge as his wife Yulia comforts him hearing a court verdict in Moscow, December 2014. The court ruled to give Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Alexei Navalny appeals to the judge as his wife Yulia comforts him hearing a court verdict in Moscow, December 2014. The court ruled to give Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Alexei Navalny speaks to a police officer outside a courthouse in Moscow after police detained dozens of protesters where a judge was expected to sentence eight defendants convicted of attacking police at a 2012 demonstration against President Vladimir Putin, February 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2014年 2月 24日 Monday
Alexei Navalny speaks to a police officer outside a courthouse in Moscow after police detained dozens of protesters where a judge was expected to sentence eight defendants convicted of attacking police at a 2012 demonstration against President Vladimir Putin, February 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Alexei Navalny stands in his office during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, January 2014. Navalny criticized what he said was huge overspending on the Sochi Winter Olympics and accused Russian officials and businessmen of making big profits from the games. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2014年 1月 28日 Tuesday
Alexei Navalny stands in his office during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, January 2014. Navalny criticized what he said was huge overspending on the Sochi Winter Olympics and accused Russian officials and businessmen of making big profits from the games. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny attends an exhibition, part of the art project Drawing the Court, in Kirov, October 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2013年 10月 16日 Wednesday
Alexei Navalny attends an exhibition, part of the art project Drawing the Court, in Kirov, October 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny, facing five years in prison if his appeal against a theft conviction is rejected, speaks during a court session in Kirov, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2013年 10月 16日 Wednesday
Alexei Navalny, facing five years in prison if his appeal against a theft conviction is rejected, speaks during a court session in Kirov, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. Navalny called on supporters to rally in protest against the results of a Moscow election which he says was rigged in favour of the Kremlin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2013年 9月 10日 Tuesday
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. Navalny called on supporters to rally in protest against the results of a Moscow election which he says was rigged in favour of the Kremlin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny, accompanied by his wife Yulia and children Dasha (R) and Zakhar, leaves his apartment to walk to vote in the Moscow mayoral election, September 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2013年 9月 8日 Sunday
Alexei Navalny, accompanied by his wife Yulia and children Dasha (R) and Zakhar, leaves his apartment to walk to vote in the Moscow mayoral election, September 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alexei Navalny, running as a candidate in the Moscow mayoral election, and his wife Yulia look on during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2013年 9月 7日 Saturday
Alexei Navalny, running as a candidate in the Moscow mayoral election, and his wife Yulia look on during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters after arriving from Kirov, with his wife Yulia, at a railway station in Moscow, after Russia unexpectedly freed him on bail, bending to the will of thousands of protesters who denounced his five-year jail sentence, July 2013. . REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2013年 7月 20日 Saturday
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters after arriving from Kirov, with his wife Yulia, at a railway station in Moscow, after Russia unexpectedly freed him on bail, bending to the will of thousands of protesters who denounced his five-year jail sentence, July 2013. . REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Alexei Navalny during a court session in Kirov, July 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2013年 7月 19日 Friday
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Alexei Navalny during a court session in Kirov, July 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict sentencing Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2013年 7月 19日 Friday
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict sentencing Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain Alexei Navalny after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to register as a mayoral election candidate in Moscow, July 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2013年 7月 10日 Wednesday
Policemen detain Alexei Navalny after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to register as a mayoral election candidate in Moscow, July 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Police detain opposition leader Alexey Navalny during an unauthorized rally in Moscow, December 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 12月 16日 Sunday
Police detain opposition leader Alexey Navalny during an unauthorized rally in Moscow, December 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A journalist films the apartment of Alexei Navalny after it was searched by police in Moscow, June 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Reuters / 2012年 6月 12日 Tuesday
A journalist films the apartment of Alexei Navalny after it was searched by police in Moscow, June 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Police guard an area outside a detention center in Moscow where Alexei Navalny is being held after being arrested at an opposition protest, December 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / 2011年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Police guard an area outside a detention center in Moscow where Alexei Navalny is being held after being arrested at an opposition protest, December 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention center housing Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / 2011年 12月 14日 Wednesday
Members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention center housing Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Alexei Navalny looks out of the window of his cell in a detention center in Moscow, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Reuters / 2011年 12月 9日 Friday
Alexei Navalny looks out of the window of his cell in a detention center in Moscow, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Alexei Navalny speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Alexei Navalny speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Reuters / 2011年 12月 6日 Tuesday
Alexei Navalny speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
