The U.S.-Mexico border now
A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite tmore
A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United Smore
Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks oumore
A shoe and clothes pins are seen on a clothes line next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico andmore
A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Meximore
U.S. border patrol agents detain a man after he was spotted crossing illegally into the United States along thmore
The border fence between Mexico and the United States is pictured near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fmore
Men run on the banks of the Rio Bravo and the natural border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Memore
A U.S. border patrol agent keeps watch along the fence next to the Mexican border in Calexico, California. REUmore
Three men from India jump the fence from Mexico and give themselves up to U.S. border patrol agents in Calexicmore
U.S. border patrol agents patrol at night along the border wall next to Mexico in Calexico, California. REUTERmore
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in themore
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexican from the United Statesmore
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighbmore
U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Robert Stine looks out over the border wall and a small portion of his stations more
A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico bordemore
Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexicmore
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country imore
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUmore
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give imore
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico amore
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States. REUTEmore
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during more
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTEmore
A U.S. Border patrol agent opens a gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow vehicles pass in El Pasomore
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexicmore
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico.more
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United more
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
