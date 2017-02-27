The White Helmets of Syria
Members of the civil defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damore
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern nmore
A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Dmore
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukmore
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dmore
Civil defense members search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controllemore
Civil defence members rescue a girl from under the rubble after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in more
Civil Defence members with blood on their shirts stand after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairabmore
Omar Alwan, 21, a civil defense member, poses for a photograph in Idlib, March 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped more
Civil defense members mourn the death of their comrade, who died during what activists said were airstrikes camore
Civil defense members hold a demonstration to children during a war safety awareness class in Deraa Governoratmore
A Civil Defence member reacts in a damaged site near the frame of a burnt vehicle after an airstrike on al-Jalmore
Civil defense members carry an injured civilian at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Aleppo'smore
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs droppemore
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barremore
A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syriamore
Civil defence members search for survivors after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of almore
Smoke rises over a damaged site as Civil Defence members try to put out a fire after an airstrike on al-Jalaa more
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab more
A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out bmore
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protectimore
A civil defence member carries an injured baby near injured men inside an ambulance after double airstrikes onmore
A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maamore
