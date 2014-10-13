The world's hardest triathlon
Paul Parrish poses for a portrait during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray soutmore
A member of Paul Parrish's support team applies grease to his skin as he joins channel swimmers during a trainmore
Paul Parrish swims past ducks during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Bray southernmore
Paul Parrish runs during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire southern Enmore
Paul Parrish turns in a pool during a training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Hertfordshire more
Paul Parrish cycles past Marble Arch during a training session for the Arch to Arc triathlon in London Septembmore
Paul Parrish (L) works in his office after a training session in Hertfordshire in England July 30, 2014. REUTEmore
Paul Parrish attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in St Albans southern England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neimore
Paul Parrish warms himself afters an open water training session for his Arch to Arc triathlon attempt in Braymore
Food to be consumed during Paul Parrish's Arch to Arc triathlon attempt is displayed in Wheathampstead in soutmore
Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Halmore
Paul Parrish has a meal break during the run of his Arch to Arch triathlon in south London September 13, 2014.more
Paul Parrish runs as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Kent in southern England September 14, 2014more
Paul Parrish is warmed by a member of his support team after finishing the run section of his Arch to Arc triamore
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France Sepmore
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France Sepmore
Members of Paul Parrish's support team throw him a drink attached to a rope during a meal break as he takes pamore
A passenger ferry passes by Paul Parrish as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between more
Paul Parrish looks at a printout of his progress aboard his support boat after completing the swim section of more
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTEmore
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTEmore
Paul Parrish stops for a toilet break as he takes part in the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon in nomore
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in northern France September 16, 2014. REUTEmore
Paul Parrish takes a sleep break in the support vehicle during the cycle section of the Arch to Arc triathlon more
Paul Parrish cycles as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hamore
Paul Parrish celebrates after finishing his Arch to Arc triathlon in Paris September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hamore
