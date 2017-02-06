Therapeutic swaddling for adults
A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cmore
Participants perform Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman performs Otonamaki at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
次のスライドショー
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border
A few miles from the U.S. border in Nogales, Arizona, the San Juan Bosco shelter is a way station for migrants hoping to cross into America, and for migrants...
Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting
Mourning the six men killed in the shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada.
Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost
Israeli police move into an outpost in the occupied West Bank to remove settlers who Israel's Supreme Court ruled have been living illegally on privately owned...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.