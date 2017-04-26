エディション:
写真 | 2017年 04月 26日 21:02 JST

Time 100 Gala

Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Demi Lovato.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Megyn Kelly.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lindsey Vonn.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Margot Robbie.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Ashley Graham.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Trevor Noah.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Janet Mock. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Janet Mock.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Director Ava DuVernay.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Author Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Author Arianna Huffington.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer Cindy Sherman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer Cindy Sherman.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Naomi Campbell.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Gretchen Carlson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Gretchen Carlson.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Samantha Bee. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Samantha Bee.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Katie Couric. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Katie Couric.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Padma Lakshmi.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Fan Bingbing.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Viola Davis.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Leslie Jones.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Preet Bharara.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Viola Davis.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Charlie Rose.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
