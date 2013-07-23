Top-earning celebs under 30
1: Lady Gaga is once again the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30, according to the latest ranking fmore
1: Lady Gaga is once again the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The singer earned $80 million over the past year. REUTERS/Tim Chong
2: Justin Bieber is second with earnings of $58 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Justin Bieber is second with earnings of $58 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3: Taylor Swift is third with $55 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
3: Taylor Swift is third with $55 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
4: Calvin Harris is fourth with $46 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
4: Calvin Harris is fourth with $46 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5: Rihanna is fifth with $43 million. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
5: Rihanna is fifth with $43 million. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
6: Katy Perry is sixth with $39 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6: Katy Perry is sixth with $39 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7: Adele is seventh with $25 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7: Adele is seventh with $25 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8: Jennifer Lawrence is eighth with $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Jennifer Lawrence is eighth with $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Kristen Stewart is ninth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
9: Kristen Stewart is ninth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10: Taylor Lautner is tenth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10: Taylor Lautner is tenth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
次のスライドショー
Lights. Camera. Action.
Behind-the-scenes on the sets of Hollywood films.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.
Emmy nominees
"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.
"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead
Actor Cory Monteith, 31-year-old heartthrob of "Glee", was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room.
その他のスライドショー
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.