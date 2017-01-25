Tornadoes ravage Georgia
Shalexusia Cheevers (L) and James Morris clear limbs away from their home after a tornado ripped through the amore
A Procter and Gamble warehouse is damaged after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgiamore
A gas sign from a gas station sits in a tree nearby after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albanmore
Trailers lie on their sides behind a Procter and Gamble warehouse after a tornado ripped through the area on Smore
Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park search for items after being allowed into their homes after a tormore
Relief workers look over Sunshine Acres mobile home park where residents were allowed in to their homes after more
James Morris (L-R), Shalexusia Cheevers, Chassidy Harris and Temaka Morris clear limbs away from their home afmore
Resident Michael Lang holds Bella after rescuing her from his home at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a more
Power workers work on reinstalling power lines at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mmore
Damage at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERmore
Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park search for items with the help of firefighters after being allowemore
Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park hug one another after being allowed in to retrieve some items aftmore
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Cmore
A tractor trailer lies on its side after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUmore
A U.S. Air Force airman surveys debris covering an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after a tornado strmore
A damaged gas station is pictured after a tornado struck on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A Georgia Search and Rescue team takes a break at the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struckmore
A damaged car is seen after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Residents work on the roof of their home after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia. REUTEmore
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Residents Lasheree Richardson (L-R), Charlee Daly and Deanna Furlow remove belongings from their home after a more
A child's shoe lies in the mud at the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residentialmore
Residents survey damage at Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sumore
Residents wait outside the entrance to Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residentiamore
Albany policemen patrol Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sundamore
Deanna Furlow holds her cat Buttercream as she surveyed and removed belongings from a friends home after a tormore
A volunteer walks past the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sumore
次のスライドショー
Brazil's prisons on edge
Tensions are riding high in prisons across the South American nation after riots and fights between rival gangs turned deadly.
Back to school in Mosul
Schools in east Mosul return to a semblance of normality after two years under Islamic State rule, when they were either shuttered or forced to teach a martial...
Meet the human magnet
Nermin Halilagic has the unusual ability to attach items, like knives, phones and spoons, to his body.
Flooded streets of Havana
People wade through the flooded streets of Havana, Cuba.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.